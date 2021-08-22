1 dead, 1 charged with second-degree murder after shooting in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A fight between two men early Sunday morning in Robeson County ended with one man dead and the other accused of shooting him to death, authorities said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Robert Davis Hunt, 44, and the suspect as Patrick Lamont Locklear, 36, both of Pembroke.

In a news release, sheriff’s Capt. James Obershea said deputies responded about 2:20 a.m. to 10810 Highway 72 W. to investigate a report of a shooting. Sheriff’s investigators determined that the shooting happened after the two men got into a fight at Hunt’s home in Pembroke. Hunt was already dead when deputies arrived, Obershea said.

Deputies charged Locklear was charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000.00 secure bond.

Deputies did not say what led to the fight between the two men. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or to email sheriff@robesoncoso.org. Count on News13 for updates.