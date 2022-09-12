DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said. Police said the shooting was near the corner of West Park Drive, which is the location of Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs.

Two cars were off the road and surrounded by police. Both were damaged by gunfire, including one car had 13 bullet holes in the front windshield.

Early Sunday evening, police were blocking northbound N.C. 55, and crime scene tape was up in the area in front of the Econo Lodge motel and the hot dog restaurant.

Police said they do not think the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

The stretch of road was the site of a deadly shooting nearly four months ago. The May 23 shooting left bullet holes in the restaurant windows and the driver of a black Jeep dead — after the SUV crashed into parked cars in the parking lot at Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs.

On Sunday, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene said Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs was still open and not behind crime scene tape.