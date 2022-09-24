GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person was killed three others were injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County.

It happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Highway 276.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling north on Dacusville Road when it tried to turn left onto Highway 276 and was hit by a 2005 Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at PRISMA Health, troopers said. Three people in the Jeep were taken to the hospital.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver of the Focus.

