PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they’re investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and hurt several others in Pinebluff early Saturday morning.

At about 3:28 a.m., deputies received a report of a shooting during a large gathering on Primrose Path in the Addor community south of Pinebluff.

At the scene, they say they found three people who had been shot.

Reports say one of those people was 29-year-old Keith Martinez Wright Jr., of Fayetteville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims at the scene – 45-year-old Desmond Jones of Southern Pines and 50-year-old Holly Smith of Aberdeen – were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries and are now in stable condition, according to an updated press release.

Deputies say two additional victims were found at a nearby hospital and have since been released with non-life threatening injuries.

They have been identified as 24-year-old Calyndell Miller of Raeford and 33-year-old Tony Williams of Southern Pines.

Investigators say they are working to identify witnesses who were at the gathering at the time of the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.