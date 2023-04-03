FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and several others were hurt Sunday night in a shooting in the parking lot of hookah lounge in Fayetteville, according to police.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the business in the 5000 block of Yadkin Road.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a man who later died from his injuries. Four other people were taken to the hospital, including at least one person who was in serious condition, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found that the shooting in the parking lot after an “altercation occurred inside of the establishment.”

Police are still investigating this shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.