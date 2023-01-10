HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital.

At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene and found part of the two-story duplex heavily involved in fire.

When crews arrived, the fire was already through the roof. Authorities said the fire started on the left side of the top floor of the duplex and spread to the right side.

Firefighters knew there was one person unaccounted for, and once they were able to enter the burned-out structure, they found that person dead.

Three of the injured individuals were transported by EMS to the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fourth injury was sustained by a first responder who was evaluated and released from the UNC Medical Center early Monday morning.

Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17 Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17

Farnan said the investigation is ongoing and that more information will become available later.