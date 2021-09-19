1 dead, 7 hurt in shooting outside South Carolina Lowcountry gas station

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was killed and seven others injured early Sunday morning in a shooting outside a gas station in the Lowcountry town of Yemassee.

WSAV News 3 is told a party was going on outside the gas station and eight people were shot. The Yemassee Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Snappy Foods.

Police said they are still working to identify possible suspects.

Yemassee Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night at the Snappy Foods, 145 Yemassee Hwy. Multiple individuals were shot. One deceased. More info to follow — Yemassee Police Department (@YemasseePD) September 19, 2021

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call 843-589-3126. Police also said they are offering cash for videos of the incident if given to police. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.