1 dead, 7 hurt in shooting outside South Carolina Lowcountry gas station

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was killed and seven others injured early Sunday morning in a shooting outside a gas station in the Lowcountry town of Yemassee.
WSAV News 3 is told a party was going on outside the gas station and eight people were shot. The Yemassee Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Snappy Foods.
Police said they are still working to identify possible suspects.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call 843-589-3126. Police also said they are offering cash for videos of the incident if given to police. No further details were released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.