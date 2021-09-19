1 dead, 7 hurt in shooting outside South Carolina Lowcountry gas station

State - Regional

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was killed and seven others injured early Sunday morning in a shooting outside a gas station in the Lowcountry town of Yemassee.

WSAV News 3 is told a party was going on outside the gas station and eight people were shot. The Yemassee Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Snappy Foods.

Police said they are still working to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call 843-589-3126. Police also said they are offering cash for videos of the incident if given to police. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories