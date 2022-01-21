KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Black ice is a concern on roads Friday morning and it has already led to multiple crashes, including one involving an ambulance in Knightdale where one person died.

According to authorities, the wreck occurred around 4 a.m. on Interstate 87 near Exit 13 for Knightdale Boulevard.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper at the crash scene told a CBS 17 crew that the crash happened when an ambulance hit a patch of ice, slammed into the guardrail, and then overturned and went down an embankment into the woods.

The trooper said one person died, one person was injured and the condition of a third person involved is not currently known.

Photo: Hayley Fixler/CBS 17

Wake County EMS officials told CBS 17 that it was not their ambulance that was involved in the crash. According to Wake County EMS spokesperson Brian Brooks, the ambulance was from METZ Medical Transport, a private transport company out of Rocky Mount.

Brooks said the patient was headed to Duke University for a cardiac procedure when the wreck occurred. The two ambulance crew members were taken to WakeMed in stable condition. The patient went into cardiac arrest while being transported to WakeMed for treatment due to the crash. The patient was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, Brooks said.

The ambulance was pulled out of the woods around 6:45 a.m. and towed from the scene at around 7:30 a.m.