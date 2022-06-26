ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman drowned Friday when her vehicle overturned into an Anderson County creek.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on Westinghouse Road near McCrary Road.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a vehicle was headed southbound on Westinghouse Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a sign and then rolled into a creek.

The coroner said crews from the Anderson Technical Rescue team were called because the vehicle was under water.

Divers with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover the victim’s body.

The Anderson County coroner identified the victim as 55-year-old Erin Eileen Parker.

The coroner said the victim was likely driving too fast for conditions.

The crash is being investigated by the Pendleton Police Department and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.