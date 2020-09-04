1 dead after crash on I-95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a crash on I-95 in Robeson County Thursday night, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

NCHP said the crash happened at mile-marker two on I-95 North when an 18-wheeler tried to merge left when it hit a car. The car ran off the left side of the road, NCHP said.

Agerris Markell McRae, 24, of Fairmont, died in the crash, according to NCHP.

There is no word if anyone else was injured in the crash or if the truck driver will face charges.

