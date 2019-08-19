1 dead after shooting at SC Lowe’s store, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a shooting at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg.

According to Spartanburg Police, the shooting happened around 2:45pm and was the result of an argument between two people.

The victim, 54-year-old Randall Belk of Roebuck, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died a short time later, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner.

Police say the shooter remained on scene and has been taken in for an interview about the shooting.

No charges have been filed in the shooting at this time.

