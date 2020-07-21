1 dead after tree falls on pontoon boat in South Carolina

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old Georgia woman died after a tree fell on top of the pontoon boat she was riding in at a South Carolina lake.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the boat driver was preparing to dock on Lake Murray over the weekend when the engine cut off and the boat drifted into a dead tree on the edge of the water.

Officials said the tree snapped and fell on passenger Kathryn Grayce Mullins.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said Mullins was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.