ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An adult died on Friday after a tree fell across a road at the entrance to the Biltmore Estate during a storm, officials said.

Three adults and a child in the car were taken to Mission Hospital.

Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire Department and Biltmore crews responded to the incident.

The Biltmore released the following statement:

“This is a devastating tragedy and we are deeply saddened by this news. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and their loved ones, and we are offering assistance at this time.“

The incident remains under investigation.