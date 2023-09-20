SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead in a crash and vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the corner of South Pine Street and Whitestone Glendale Road.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an armored truck crashed into the back of a dump truck.

A fire started and the driver of the armored truck was unable to escape, the coroner said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol along with multiple fire departments were at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital with injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.