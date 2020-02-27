1 dead in head-on crash between tractor-trailer and pickup in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG CO, SC (WBTW) – One person has died in a head-on crash between a tractor-trailer and a pickup on US 521.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:17 a.m. on Thursday. The driver of a Ford F150 pickup heading west on US 521 crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pickup driver died at the scene, Trooper Lee said. That person’s identity has not been released by the coroner.

The tractor-trailer driver was transported to an area hospital. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to Trooper Lee.

