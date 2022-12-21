HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Holly Springs, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Cobalt Creek Way, which is the northern part of the Wake County town.

At 9:33 p.m., officers said they were called to the area in reference to someone acting ‘erratically,’ verbally threatening residents and blocking access to their driveway and garage.

When they arrived, they said the person was standing in the residents’ driveway.

The person then attacked the officers with a knife and at least one officer shot the suspect, according to a news release from the police department.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital and later died.

That person’s name, age and gender have not been released.

They said no officers were seriously hurt, but one was taken to the hospital to be assessed for possible injuries.

Investigators said only one suspect was involved and there is no remaining threat to the public.

In accordance with standard protocol, the SBI is reviewing the incident.