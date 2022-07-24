ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say one person has died following a fire at a mobile home in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:36 p.m., fire crews were called to the home on the 400 block of Cliff Lane.

They arrived on scene within seven minutes to find flames and smoke coming from the single-wide mobile home, according to a release from the Rocky Mount Fire Department.

Crews say flames were coming through two windows in the middle of the home, one of which had a window unit air conditioner installed.

After bystanders told fire crews that the resident might still be in the home, firefighters say they found the person inside and brought them out.

Edgecombe County EMS then evaluated the victim and reported that the person died from injuries obtained in the fire.

Firefighters say no one else was trapped inside of the home.

According to reports, 60 percent of the mobile home had heavy fire damage and the rest of the home had smoke and heat damage.

The fire was ruled accidental due to an overloaded electrical outlet.

27 firefighters responded to the incident and extinguished the fire within 22 minutes of arriving on scene, according to the fire department.

They report there were no firefighter injuries.

Fire officials tell CBS 17 they have contacted the American Red Cross to offer assistance to the surviving occupants.