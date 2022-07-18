DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an early Sunday morning shootout on a freeway that deputies later said left one person dead at the scene.

Just before 3 a.m., officers arrived to the scene scene to find a bullet-riddled car on N.C. 147 in the northbound lanes near the Ellis Road exit, according to Durham police.

Officials later said the scene was in Durham County and deputies took over the investigation.

Two people were in the car, one of which was a man who had life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The other person was not injured, according to reports.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim and the passenger were traveling on I-885 when they were approached by another vehicle. A person in the other vehicle then shot at them.

Jamarr Parker, 31, of Durham died at the scene, deputies said Sunday night.

Police said they do not know anything about the second vehicle involved in the shootout or what lead up to the incident.

Deputies said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.