GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Fairview Road near McKelvie Road.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the driver of a 2003 Lexus sedan was traveling south on Fairview Road when they crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a dump truck in the driver’s side.

The driver of the Lexus, a 40-year-old from Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger of the dump truck was injured and transported to an area hospital.