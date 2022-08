HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — One man has died following an alligator attack in Sun City.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 a.m. about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.

Upon arrival, emergency services located the alligator and a deceased person.

The South Carolina Department of Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for updates.