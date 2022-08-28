LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS/WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after a 53-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night during a race at the Lancaster Motor Speedway in South Carolina, authorities said.

Lancaster police were called to the speedway at about 11 p.m. and found the man at the front gate by the ticket office. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster Medical Center.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after an “extensive manhunt’ Sunday morning in a Facebook post but didn’t release the name of the suspect.

A large crowd was on hand when the shooting occurred during the last race of the night at the half-mile dirt track. The sheriff’s office said deputies working at the track responded immediately and “rendered aid” to the victim until first responders arrived.

“Lots of folks were at the track last night, and a good number of people likely saw some or all of the events leading up to and including the shooting,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We have identified some of them but encourage others who we have not talked with to call the sheriff’s office and tell us what you know. We hope to positively identify the shooter and take him into custody soon.”