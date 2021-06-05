1 deputy involved in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in North Carolina resigns, 2 others return to work

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County sheriff says two of the three deputies placed on administrative leave after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City have returned to work this week.

The third deputy is resigning at the end of June — and will be using accrued leave time until that date, Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a statement Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff, Deputy Daniel Meads returned to work last Tuesday, while Deputy Robert Morgan returned to work on Wednesday. Deputy Aaron Lewellyn will resign on June 30.

Brown was shot on April 21 as he attempted to drive his car away from deputies serving a search warrant at a home on Perry Street in Elizabeth City.

On May 17, Wooten said the three deputies who shot at Brown would not be fired, but they would be disciplined and retrained. Four others who were initially placed on leave after the shooting returned to work shortly after because they hadn’t fired their weapons.

Earlier that same day, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies would not face charges because he said he believed the shooting was justified.

Womble said he believed there was a there was a real or perceived threat to the lives of the deputies involved at the time of the shooting because “they were afraid of being run over, or they were afraid of their fellow officers being run over.”

