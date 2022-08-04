SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person died following a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a deputy in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on Pine Street at Brown Road.

Highway patrol said a Spartanburg County pickup truck was turning onto Pine Street from Brown Road when it was hit on the driver’s side by a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office SUV.

Officials from Spartanburg County said two county employees were involved. One from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and one from another department.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released.

The condition of the deputy is not known at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.