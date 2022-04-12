NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning that happened over the weekend in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a location off Midland Park Road on Sunday evening where they found two men laying on top of a capsized paddle boat.

According to a report, officers cast a rope out to the two men and pulled them in. They told responding officers that there was a third male on the boat with them earlier, but he could not swim. They did not see him again after the boat flipped over.

While speaking with a translator, the two men admitted that they had been drinking while on the boat.

A Charleston County Dive Team responded and found the missing person, and the coroner was called to the scene.