DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A firefighter and one other person were taken to the hospital Friday night after a house fire in Durham that displaced five people and six pets, officials said.

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched at 9:15 p.m. to the house fire in the 400 block of Walsenburg Drive. Arriving firefighters reported some coming from the front of the three-story single-family home and later determined that fire was also coming from the back and side of the house.

It took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The house had heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

Fire officials said all five residents and six pets were able to escape the fire, but one person was taken to the emergency room and three others were treated at the scene by Durham County EMS, authorities said. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Fire officials also said one firefighter was hurt and taken to the emergency room for evaluation. No information was immediately available on the conditions of the resident or the injured firefighters

The department was assisted by Durham County EMS and the Lebanon Fire Department.