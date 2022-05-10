PILOT MOUNTAIN N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was found dead on a lawn mower Monday in Pilot Mountain, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Around 1:18 p.m., deputies with the SCSO responded to a report of an unresponsive person on a lawn mower.

When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived in the 600 block of Golf Course Road, they found a deceased male victim.

Deputies on the scene requested the help of the Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing and is being ruled a homicide. Authorities believe it is an isolated incident.