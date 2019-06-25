1 in custody, 1 wanted after high speed chase in Robeson, Bladen counties

LITTLEFIELD/ALLENTON COMMUNITIES, NC (WBTW) – One person is in custody and one person is wanted after a high speed chase in Robeson and Bladen counties.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Littlefield School near Lumberton with “ground units and a helicopter searching for a suspect involved in a break-in and high speed chase that started in Bladen County,” Robeson Co. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post.

Bladen County deputies were trying to pass the car involved in the break-in and a chase began, Sheriff Wilkins also said. The suspects allegedly crashed into several cars, including a deputy near Tarheel Road and NC-41.

One suspect was taken into custody and another suspect reportedly ran into a wooded area behind the school, added Sheriff Wilkins.

Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Wilkins said the search had been called off. He added that deputies know who the wanted suspect is and that warrants will be sought.

The case is being handled by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Larry Guyton told News13 deputies received a call of a suspicious vehicle at a home and when deputies arrived, two suspects got into the vehicle and fled.

A high speed chase followed, going from Bladen County into Robeson County, Guyton said. The suspects reportedly lost control of the vehicle and one suspect was caught.

Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker said a call was received by the Bladen 911 Center around 10 a.m. about a home in the 8300 block of NC-41 West in Bladenboro, according to a post on Sheriff Wilkins’ Facebook page.

Sheriff McViker said deputies responded and saw a vehicle near a home, according to Sheriff Wilkins’ post. The vehicle “took off driving very erratically and at a high speed” when deputies went to investigate.

The chase reportedly traveled down multiple side roads in Bladen County before turning back on NC-41 and entering Robeson County, the post by Sheriff Wilkins added. The suspects attempted to go through the parking lot of a convenience store near the Littlefield School and allegedly hit two other vehicles and the deputy following them.

Both suspects allegedly fled the scene, and one was captured nearby. The deputy involved was taken to the Bladen County Hospital, where he was treated for back injuries and released. According to Sheriff McViker, the suspect vehicle was a rental car, and both the suspect vehicle and the deputy’s patrol car were “heavily damaged.”

Photo: Robeson County Sheriff Burnis WIlkins

Deputies recovered two weapons from the suspects’ vehicle, ” one of which had been reported stolen earlier,” Sheriff Wilkins’ post also said.

Michael K. Chavis, 33, of Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont, was arrested at the scene, according to Sheriff Wilkins’ post. Chavis is charged with “two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of possession of stolen goods.” Chavis’ bond was set at $235,000.

James Robert Lewis, 37, of Derrick Road in Fairmont, has been identified by deputies as the man who is wanted, Sheriff Wilkins’ post said. He will be charged with the same charges as Chavis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Count on News13 for updates.