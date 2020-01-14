1 in custody after ‘deliberate’ fire at historic SC church

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – One person is in custody for allegedly setting fire at a historic church in Mt. Pleasant.

According to Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, the fire was “deliberately” started Monday at St. Andrews Church. Mayor Haynie also said a person has been arrested in the case.

Fortunately, there was no major damage to the historic church sanctuary.

According to the church’s social media post, Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m., the fire alarm sounded. The facilities manager walked into the historic church and found that the fair linen and frontal on the communion table were on fire.

He immediately grabbed a handheld fire extinguisher and extinguished it.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department arrived within five minutes and quickly surveyed the building to ensure there were no other issues. They brought in fans to clear the smoke out of the building.

The sanctuary had minimal smoke damage.

The church anticipates having its regular services on Wednesday and Sunday.

This is the second fire at the church in as many years.

