LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured late Sunday night in a shooting in Lumberton, according to authorities.

One person was shot in the legs and found on Town Common Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Investigators discovered shell casings on Coree Street and on Town Common Street, which makes them believe that people were shooting from both areas.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to police. A home was also hit by gunfire.