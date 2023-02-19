NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One person was injured following a Friday night shooting at Tanger Outlets, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

According to NCPD, officers responded to Tanger Outlets around 7:45 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting.

Authorities said that an initial investigation revealed that two groups got into an argument in the parking lot when a man pulled out a firearm and fired a shot. A male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.