1 injured in shooting in Chesterfield County

PAGELAND, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured in a shooting in Chesterfield County.

Pageland police responded to the 500 block of Hickory Street around 7:26 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting incident, according to the Pageland Police Department. The victim, an 18-year-old man, reportedly arrived at this location from another location. Emergency crews responded and the victim was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was walking in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street, when a vehicle approached and multiple shots were fired, Pageland police said. The victim was shot in his upper right side and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A possible suspect vehicle was located at an unoccupied home in the 700 block of West Cewill Street.

An investigation is ongoing.

