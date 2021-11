FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) – A juvenile was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a fight at Fairmont park, according to police.

Officers responded to Calvin Haggins Park, located off Linden Street, after hearing about a fight, according to Chief Jon Edwards. One juvenile was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Edwards said no one has been charged yet. Officers are still investigating the incident and will coordinate with the Department of Juvenile Justice.