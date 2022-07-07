NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston police said they have made an arrest after a deadly late-night shooting Wednesday.

Taneisha Brown, 24, turned herself in to police Thursday, NCPD said in a release.

NCPD officials said officers were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. to North Park Grill following a report that a woman was shot.

When first responders arrived, they tried to resuscitate the woman, but were unsuccessful.

The woman was found inside the business, according to a report.

Police noted a shell casing found outside of the business.

Brown is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.