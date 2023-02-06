GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Monday morning in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Hudson Road near Steadman Way.

A 2018 Kia was traveling south on Hudson Road while a 2000 Acura was traveling north. Troopers said the two vehicles crashed head-on.

The passenger in the 2018 Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Kia and the driver and passenger in the Acura was taken to the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the MAIT team.