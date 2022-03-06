CHESTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and four others injured early Sunday morning in an apparent shooting, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. to calls regarding gunshots on Powell Drive near James Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road. One person was found with apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene

Deputies also learned that four other people had been taken to the hospital with what they described as substantial injuries. There is no motive given or mention of a suspect at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting and the investigation remains active.