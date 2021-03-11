1 killed, 4 injured in shooting outside Columbia motorcycle shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and four people were injured after a shooting Thursday evening outside of a motorcycle shop in Columbia.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. outside of Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road, according to WLTX in Columbia. Officers found five victims on scene, including one person found dead.

The severity of injuries to the other four victims is unknown. WLTX reports that no arrests have been made, but there is no threat to the community.

