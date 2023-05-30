CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night in the Hollywood area.

Deputies responded just before 10 p.m. to the shooting reported near Storage and Church Hill roads.

One victim was found inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead and five others were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

CCSO is working to determine the events that led to the shootings.

Deputies initially responded two hours before the shooting following reports of a large crowd on Storage Road.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description is not available at this time.

Anyone is information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.