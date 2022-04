JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person Sunday night.

At about 6:45 p.m. the driver of a Ford coupe was traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a culvert, then a tree, according to authorities.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the car.

The victim’s identity is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.