CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One of two brothers shot Saturday night in Clinton during an argument with a third person died, police said Sunday.

The incident was reported as gunfire just after 11:50 p.m. in the area of Sampson and Faison streets, according to a news release from Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

When officers arrived, they found one brother lying in a driveway at 303 Sampson St., the news release said. The other brother was found lying on a porch at 315 Sampson St.

Police officers and EMS performed life-saving measures on the brothers, but James Gamino, 30, who was found on the driveway, died, police said. His 27-year-brother was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, Davis said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton police at 910-592-3105.