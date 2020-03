MARLBORO CO, SC (WBTW) – One person has died in a motorcycle crash in Marlboro County after running off the road.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday on Calhoun Road, a Kawasaki was traveling north on Calhoun road when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree, accord to Trooper Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, Cpl. Collins said. Only one person was on the motorcycle.

The coroner has not released the name of the deceased at this time.