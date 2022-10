WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in the neck Friday night during a fight in Winston-Salem, police said.

Police found the victim in the back of a home after officers were called at about 8:05 p.m. to the 2000 block of Urban Street. The victim was taken to Atrium Baptist Medical Center.

Investigators said that the shooting was an isolated incident. Police have not released information about the suspect.