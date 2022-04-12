MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning in McClellanville.

A call regarding a structure fire came into Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch around 7:15 a.m. for a single-story home off Toby Road.

Assistant Chief Michael Bowers, with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, said crews arrived within four minutes to find fire throughout the house. Crews attacked the flames from the front and back of the home.

Fire officials deemed the home a total loss.

A witness told News 2 that three people came to the burning house to help a resident get out before emergency crews arrived. Bowers said that person was taken to a hospital in Georgetown County for treatment.

Several agencies, including Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, Charleston County EMS, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown County EMS responded to the scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.