1 shot in Laurinburg while riding in car

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in a car Tuesday, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Police responded at about 3:45 a.m. to Marcellus Street after receiving a report that shots had been fired, according to the department. Another call said that one person had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot in the shoulder.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call (910) 276-3211.