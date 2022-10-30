CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside of a popular shopping center.

The incident was reported at about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road and Parkside Main Street at the Parkside Town Commons shopping center.

Photos from the scene show a car and an SUV involved in a crash at the intersection, which was partially closed.

Police said they were trying to confirm if there was a shooting or gunfire involved.

At about 9:55 p.m., police confirmed the driver of one vehicle had been shot.

“Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle was found to also have suffered a gunshot wound,” Cary police Sgt. Kenric Alexander said in a statement.

Police did not say where the suspect fled, or if the suspect was in another vehicle.

Alexander said that the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The area is located just off N.C. 55 at the N.C. 540 toll road intersection.

“This is an active investigation and is still in its preliminary stages,” Alexander said in a news release.