OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said one person was shot on Lake Keowee Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene in reference to a reported shooting on Lake Keowee near the Salem area.

Deputies said the shooting involved people on a boat and a jet ski.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

