HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in High Point on Tuesday.

Police said that Demaurice S. Turner, 24, died at about 2 p.m. after being shot at the Walmart on North Main Street.

Zyicoren Little, 20, of High Point.

Officers said that Turner had been shot several times. After they arrived on the scene, he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers identified and found Zyicoren Little, 20, of High Point. He is currently being processed and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s shooting and will do everything possible to assist police in their investigation,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

A violent Tuesday

High Point police said the Walmart shooting is not related to any of the other shootings across the Triad on Tuesday.

There were two shootings in Winston-Salem after someone was shot in Hanes Mall and two people were shot after a gathering on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem. One man was shot in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem Police Department substation after fleeing the gunfire.

Then there were also two shootings in Greensboro: one on Mystic Drive and the other on N. O Henry Boulevard.