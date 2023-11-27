RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at a Raleigh high school died Monday after being stabbed during a large fight in the school’s gymnasium, authorities said.

Another student was injured in the fight and a juvenile suspect — also a student — was taken into custody, Raleigh police said. It happened at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said a school resource officer radioed for EMS at about 11 a.m. Monday, saying that a student had been stabbed in the gym.

When officers arrived, they found two students who had been stabbed. Both were taken to a local hospital where one of them died.

Patterson said the stabbing followed what appeared to be a large fight. The school went into Code Red Lockdown and no one was allowed in or out.

Jayden Bellamy was among family members anxiously waiting outside. His sister attends the school.

“She’s currently scared,” he said “She has no way to communicate. They’re not letting anybody out — any information really.”

Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor said he plans to take a close look at safety procedures across the county.

“School should be a safe haven for students and staff,” Taylor said. “What happened here today is unacceptable. In the aftermath of today’s tragedy, we will review all of our safety processes and protocols to determine what happened, what changes may need to be made.”

The school has not yet announced plans for Tuesday. Taylor said counseling and support services will be available to students and staff.

The following statement was on the high school’s website earlier in the day:

Parents: Our school is under Code Red lockdown while law enforcement responds to a potential threat. No one is allowed on our campus during a Code Red lockdown. You will not be permitted near campus until the lock down is over. Please do not come to school to pick up your student. In a code red lockdown, the entire building is locked down. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear announcement is received from police. We will share updates via email and our school website as soon as possible. We appreciate your cooperation in helping us to keep our students and staff safe. More information about our lockdown protocols is available on the Keeping Your Child Safe website.

The school said students were dismissed Monday at the regular time but because of the police investigation, carpool students were taken by bus to Walnut Creek Amphitheater Lot D to reunite with their parents.

All after-school activities are canceled, the school said.