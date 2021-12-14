1 suspect in custody, 1 at large in killing of Lumberton man found shot to death inside car

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One of two men facing murder and conspiracy charges in the killing of a man found shot to death inside his car early Friday morning is in custody, authorities said Tuesday night.

Zion Britt, 22, was arrested on Sunday on charges unrelated to the killing, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Tyaun Stackhouse, 21, has also been charged in the death of Frankie D. Scott, 43, of Lumberton. He remains at large and is also wanted on charges unrelated to Scott’s death, deputies said.

Scott was found dead Friday morning from a gunshot wound after Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3 a.m. to an area in the 100 block of Suggs Road in Lumberton to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday issued Facebook post saying the two men were wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges but did not indicate that they were suspects in Scott’s death.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, the Lumberton Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170. Count on News13 for updates.