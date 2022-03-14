RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A north Raleigh Walmart was placed on lockdown Saturday evening after a person was injured in a shooting, according to Raleigh police and a Durham city councilman who was at the scene.

Mark-Anthony Middleton, a Durham city council member, reported on Facebook at 5:31 p.m. that gunfire was heard at the Walmart at 10050 Glenwood Ave. in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh.

Nearly an hour later, Raleigh police confirmed a shooting took place at 5:25 p.m. in the parking lot in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Police said a man was injured in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Raleigh police were checking inside the store at one point, Middleton reported.

“Extremely scary but I’m fine,” Middleton wrote on Facebook.

Raleigh police cruisers were seen blocking the Walmart parking lot and police crime scene tape blocked off most of the parking lot.

“We are all being directed out and store is officially closed for the rest of the day. Fire and medical are all over the place,” Middleton also wrote.

Police said the man who was shot suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.