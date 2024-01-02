GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday night in Greenville, and another teenager is in custody and is facing charges, police said.

Greenville police responded to the area of 1700 South Greene Street after a call of shots fired. The Shot Spotter system reported the shooting.

Officials said as officers were driving to the scene, the victim, Zykere Langley, a student at C.M. Eppes Middle School, was seen on the city’s public safety camera system collapsing in the street near the intersection of Pitt and Brown streets.

Officers found him and began life-saving measures. He was transported by Greenville Fire and Rescue to ECU Health Medical Center where he died on Sunday.

This was a targeted incident, officials said. Detectives developed leads, used camera footage and interviewed witnesses before arresting the 14-year-old suspect at 1 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is at a juvenile detention center.